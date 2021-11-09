Maria “Rebeca” Huerta, 96, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md. She was born on Dec. 6, 1924, in Valparaiso, Chile, daughter of Joan Bardina and Raquel (Venegas) Bardina.
Huerta spent her childhood growing up in Valparaiso. In 1948, she married Dr. Ruperto Huerta, MD, and they moved to Santiago, Chile, to begin raising their family. In 1957, she immigrated to the United States with her husband and children after he was invited by the U.S. government to work with the World Health Organization to help eradicate smallpox.
They resided in a Washington, D.C., suburb in Maryland, where she raised her four children. She and her husband retired to the Bethany Beach area in 1982. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
Huerta enjoyed sewing and was an avid knitter, often donating many of her items to charitable fundraisers. (It was a long-standing question at Christmas within the family: What color sweaters are we getting this year?) She had a green thumb and was the envy of the neighborhood for her colorful flowers, which were in constant bloom from spring through fall.
When family or friends visited, she loved to engage in political discussions and social/controversial issues. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family and friends. She often hosted her grandchildren for summers at the beach.
In addition to her parents, Huerta was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ruperto Huerta, MD, in 1999. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Sergio A. Huerta, MD (and Linda) of Harbeson, Del., Ignacio J. Huerta of Austin, Texas, and Patrick P. Huerta (and Kelly) of Greenwood, Del.; her daughter, Maria Elena Morris of Hamilton, Mt.; her grandchildren Daniel Huerta (and Lorin), Stephanie Huerta, Michael Huerta, Peter Morris (and Anjana), Jennifer Wilson (and Scott), Nicholas Huerta (and Kari), Erica Huerta (and Peter), Patrick Huerta (and Rachel), Stacey Betts, Isaac Jones, Capt. Nathan Huerta USMC, John Paul Huerta (and Penelope) and Charles Jones; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. Huerta was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 4 p.m., at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, Del., where friends may visit beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols must be observed and masks must be worn by everyone participating in any aspect of the service. All who cannot attend in person are being invited to join the services via live streaming at http://www.parsellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/10220572/LTWebcast. Huerta’s life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.