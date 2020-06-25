Maria Cristina “Christina” Mariacoll Tayag, 80, of Millsboro, Del., passed away suddenly, at home, on June 15, 2020. She was born May 11, 1940, to the late Reynaldo and Irene Mariacoll in Manila, Philippines, and resided in Tiaong, Quezon, until she moved to the United States in 1969.
Tayag was married to Edilberto Day Tayag, her beloved husband who preceded her in death in 2009. Together they raised one daughter, Teena.
Having earned a doctorate in dental surgery, Tayag was a dentist for 33 years and treated more than 106,000 children. She retired in 2004 from work for the State of Delaware. She loved traveling, flowers, cooking and shopping. She was also an avid gardener. Occasionally, she visited “the slots.”
But most of all, Tayag was devoted to her family, and especially her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Michael’s/Mary Mother of Peace Roman Catholic Church.
Tayag is survived by her beloved daughter, Teena Milligan and her husband, Sean, of Gumboro, Del.; a brother, George V. Mariacoll of Millsboro; and two adored grandchildren, Seth Cooper Milligan and Marissa Mariacoll Milligan.
A visitation was scheduled for June 20, 2020, followed by a family service, officiated by Deacon Marty Barrett and broadcast on Zoom at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Interment followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Millsboro. Flowers were welcomed. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.