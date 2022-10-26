Marguerette Helen Gardner, 80, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at Cadia Healthcare Renaissance on Oct. 12,2022. She was born in Millsboro on Nov. 22, 1941, to the late Pearl and George Davis.
She attended the Harmon School as a child and graduated from Jason High School. She worked at ILC in Frederica, Del., for many years before starting a career at Playtex of Dover, from which she would retire in 2007. She enjoyed participating in all forms of fun, from throwing parties with the family to girls’ nights on the town. She had a love for motorcycles as well and was a proud member of the Thunder Guard.
Gardner was preceded in death by her father, George Davis; her mother, Pearl Davis; a sister, Delphine Davis; a brother, Alonzo Davis; and her husband, Tyronne Gardner. She is survived by a niece, Darlene Cunningham, and her husband, Val, of Magnolia, Del.; a nephew, Dwayne Davis, and his fiancée, Tiffany, of Georgetown, Del.; a great-nephew, Dyshone (and Shawn) Jack of Dover; a great-niece, Chenitra Jack of Dover; a great-newphew, Valentino Cunningham of Salisbury, Md.; and a great-niece, Kirsten Davis of Millsboro. Gardner was fortunate to have spent time with her great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, DeVonte’ Adams, Savanna Jack, Darius Jack, Christian Pressey, Niko Kimber and Leah Fenstermaker. She has also left behind many extended family members, as well as friends she has loved and enjoyed time with throughout the years.
A funeral service was to be held at on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE, 19966. Interment was to follow at Harmony Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at watsonfh.com.