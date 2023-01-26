Margot Trager, 91, formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away on Jan. 14, 2023. She was born in West Germany on April 17, 1931, to her mother, Amalie Bregenzer and father, Heinrich Scheidt, in a then-tiny town outside of Frankfort, called Eckartshausen. She and her family eventually made their way to the U.S. following the end of World War II.
She met Richard Trager in his family’s German delicatessen, Dautel’s, in Elsmere, Del., and in March of 1955, they were married.
Trager was a gifted seamstress, loved to cook and bake, and was very creative, artistic. And gardening! Wow, did she have a gift of landscaping! The yard, front and back, was beautifully kept, with an array of flowers and flowering bushes and trees. She enjoyed working in flower shops through the years, and made many arrangements, wreathes and ornaments for loved ones, as well as for various bazaars.
She was a nurturer by nature, served many years as a Sunday-school teacher for 4- and 5-year-olds in Zion Lutheran Church in Wilmington, Del., and was a caregiver and nanny to several little ones both in Germany and in the U.S. She had a sweet voice and could be heard humming to the German music she’d play while working at home or driving in the car.
She and Richard Trager researched and learned the many traditional folk and schuhplattler dances, and later started the Enzian Volkstanzgrupe, more than 54 years ago, spending many of their years at the Delaware Saengerbund in Ogletown, Del., dancing and teaching others, as well as participating and serving in many functions held there in German tradition. In their later years, they moved to Sussex County, to be closer to their children, and often attended Rock of Ages and Feed My Sheep happenings and Mariners Bethel UMC.
Trager was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Richard Trager; her daughter, Christel Grandell and her husband, Paul, of Frankford, Del.; and Juergen Trager and his wife, Jennifer, of Dagsboro, Del.; her three grandchildren, Eric Rodriguez, Ryan Trager and Christina Trager; and two great-grandchildren, Braelyn Trager and Elijah Rodriguez. She is also survived by her beloved sisters, Ingeborg Keith of Newark, Del., Elke Kelley of Parma, Ohio, and Mechthild Grossman of Greenwich, R.I.
A celebration of Trager’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28th, 2023, at Melson’s Funeral Home in Ocean View, Del., with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Interment will be on held Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. sharp at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Trager’s name to the Delaware Saengerbund, 49 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19713, memo line to reflect Culture Committee/Walsee Program, where youth are educated in the German language, traditions, culture and music. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.