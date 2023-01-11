Margaret T. Hudson, 94, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home. She was born in Laurel, Del., on April 16, 1928, daughter of the late Delbert Tindall and the late Nettie (Mills) Tindall.
Hudson graduated from Laurel (Del.) High School, in the Class of 1946. She began her working career with DuPont Nylon Plant in Seaford, Del., in the late 1940s, until the birth of twin boys. She began her banking career as a teller in 1967 with Millsboro Trust, which became the Bank of Delaware, which eventually merged into PNC. She retired as an account service executive with the PNC Bank in 1990. After her retirement from PNC, she also worked for Merrill Lynch in Rehoboth Beach, Del., for several years. She was appointed to the Sussex County Board of Adjustments in 1980 and held that position until 1998.
Hudson was a member of Hickory Hill United Methodist Church in Millsboro, Del., and attended Bayshore Community Church in Gumboro, Del. She enjoyed cooking big Sunday dinners, and being around her family and friends, but above all else, she loved being a mom-mom.
In addition to her parents, Hudson was preceded in death by her husband, Norman S. Hudson, in 1982, and her sister, Charlotte Schneebeli in 2020. She is survived by her twin sons, Gregrey N. Hudson and his wife, Holly, of Millsboro, Del., and Jeffrey M. Hudson and his companion, Beth Lewis, of Millsboro, Del.; five grandchildren, Andrew Hudson and Philip Hudson, as well as Joshua Hudson and his wife, Lauren, Amanda Meade and her husband, Ryan, and Daniel Hudson and his wife, Amanda, and their mother, Donna Collins. She also is survived by seven great-grandchildren, Easton Hudson, Charlotte Hudson, Levi Meade, Everly Meade, Sophia Meade, Nash Hudson and Elsie Hudson; as well as two goddaughters, Debbie Flanagan and Karen Sue Bastianelli; and several cousins residing in Maryland.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Millsboro Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.