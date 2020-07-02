Margaret S. (Solley) Ambrose, 74, passed away June 27, 2020. A native of Philadelphia, she graduated from Little Flower High School and Neuman University, earned two master’s degrees from Bryn Mawr College. She was a certified family therapist. Later in life she loved travel and spending time in Bethany Beach, Del.
She was the beloved wife of Michael J. Ambrose and is also survived by her children Veronika Bajwa and her spouse, Harneet, Christopher Hutt, Michael Ambrose III and his spouse, Wei, Stuart Ambrose and his spouse, Megan, Robert Muth and his spouse, Maria, and Joseph Lawrence and his spouse, Sylvia; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A private interment service was to be held on July 2, 2020, and a public memorial will be planned after the COVID-19 crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers, the family said they appreciate memorial contributions to St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. (www.stjude.org), or to Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa., (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/Philadelphia). Condolences may be sent online at www.fitzpatrickabington.com.