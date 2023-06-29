Margaret “Maggie” Lorenz, 69, formerly of Mountain Top, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. Born on Sept. 29, 1953, in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Thomas Raymond Lawless and Margaret Anne (Cunningham) Lawless.
Growing up in the city, Lorenz attended Olney High School. She went on to earn her associate degree in international studies from Philadelphia Community College.
Her faith was a pillar in her life, and she was an active member of her church and women’s prayer groups for over 20 years. She believed in giving back to her community, and she dedicated thousands of hours to volunteer service. As a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) Teacher, she taught at St. Jude in Mountain Top, Pa., where she also volunteered each summer for their Vacation Bible School and summer bazaar. She also volunteered with both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Before retiring, she worked as a special-education aid at Crestwood School District, where the students loved her.
She gave her love, time and talents generously. When her time was not spent volunteering, she enjoyed sewing, biking, camping and kayaking with her husband, Anthony.
Her family thanked the nurses and volunteers at Bayhealth Cancer Center, Sussex Campus, and at Delaware Hospice in Milford, Del.
In addition to her parents, Lorenz was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas R. Lawless Jr. She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Anthony; her children, Elizabeth of Bryce Canyon, Utah, Colin of White Marsh, Md., and Victoria (and Robert Coleman) of Baltimore, Md.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Jude Parish, 420 South Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, Pa., where family and friends may gather for prayer beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family recommended donations in Lorenz’s memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriot’s Way, Milford, DE 19963, or https://www.delawarehospice.org/), or a charity of the donor’s choice. Her life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.watsonyatesfuneralhome.com.