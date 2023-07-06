Margaret M. “Peggy” Jones, 100, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 19, 1922, to the late Clarence Timmons and Anna J. (West) Timmons in Dagsboro, Del. She was born and raised on Kildee Point in Piney Neck, Dagsboro.
She graduated from John M. Clayton High School in 1940, and graduated from nursing school in 1944. She then married William T. Doukas and moved to Baltimore. She became a registered nurse and had an extensive 70-year career. She worked for years at Johns Hopkins University and was the charge nurse of the Halsted Unit there. She moved back to Delaware after her husband wanted to return to the country.
Jones opened the doors of Tidal Health Hospital in 1951 but felt her calling was geriatrics. William Doukas passed in 1971, and years later she married William Jones of Bridgeville, Del.
She became the charge nurse for the Methodist Manor House and the Harrison House. When William Jones was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, they moved to Millsboro, and she became the industrial nurse for Delmarva Power.
After the death of William Jones, she went back to college and earned her certification in psychological counseling at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown. She worked at geriatric home care and retired at 91, but she continued her counseling until her death.
She was an active member of The Father’s House church in Frankford. She adored her family and friends, and lived by the saying, “Treat others how you want to be treated.”
Along with her first husband and parents, Jones was also preceded in death by her second husband, William A. Jones; and nine siblings. She is survived by her three children, Theodore Doukas (and Debbie) of Quinby, Va., Michael Doukas (and Lisa), also of Quinby, Va., and Jayne Wiley (and Fred) of Frankford, Del.; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services in Frankford, Del., where friends and family may gather at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Millsboro Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made in Jones’ name to the American Cancer Society by visiting, www.cancer.org. Condolences can be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.