Margaret Louise “Peg” Diem, 67, of Frankford, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home. She was born in Lancaster, Pa., a daughter of the late Alfred Gabel and Florence (Witmer) Gabel.
Diem was retired. She worked most of her life as a quality-assurance manager for the food industry. In previous years, she had volunteered as an EMT for the New Holland Ambulance Association. Diem enjoyed fishing, reading books, cooking, crafting, shopping and time spent with family and friends. Traveling was also a favorite pastime, and her favorite spot was the beach. Diem loved children and grandchildren.
Diem was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Gabel. She is survived by her son, Veryl Diem and his wife, Heidi (Lidwell) Diem; daughter, Corin Diem; four grandchildren, Samantha Diem, Jeremy Diem, Christopher Davis and Ashley Trimble; brother, Alfred Gabel and his wife, Barb; sisters, Florence Steiner, Grace Gabel, Linda Schrader and her husband, Richard, and Luann Rose and her husband, Jim; a sister-in-law, Barb Gabel; her brother, Robert Gabel, and his wife, Amy; and 15 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held July 18, 2020, at Hummel Funeral Home, Middleburg, Pa., officiated by her nephew, the Rev. Arden Steiner.