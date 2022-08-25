Margaret Louise “Maggie” (Hollowell) Hutchison, 73, of Fenwick Island, Del., passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born to Wilmer and Charlsie Hollowell on Aug. 14, 1948, in Washington, D.C., in what is now referred to as the “Old” Sibley Hospital. She grew up in Takoma Park, Md., and eventually moved to Aspen Hill and graduated from Wheaton High School in 1966.
That same year, she met a handsome soldier named Bill, who had just returned home from a tour of duty in Vietnam with the U.S. Airforce. They met the day after Mother’s Day and were married Dec. 26, 1966. Thirteen months later, Dena was born. Two years later, Billy was born, both at Dover Air Force Base Hospital in Dover, Del., where Bill Hutchison was stationed.
While living in Dover, she held an administrative position in the commercial transportation department. Upon his discharge, they moved to Montgomery County, Md., where they raised their family.
At first, she was a stay-at-home mom and very active with her children in community activities, including PTA and being the Girl Scout troop leader while Bill Hutchison was the Scout Master for Cub Scouts. She returned to the workforce with a part-time/temporary job in administration. That led to her career as a contract negotiator for government IT/IP contracts.
Hutchison retired a few years after her husband, and they moved to their beach house fulltime in Selbyville, Del., near Fenwick Island, in 2012. He settled into the “LSD” (“Lower Slower Delaware”) life, but she needed a little more activity, so she continued working as a consultant up until a week before her passing.
Both loved being out on the bay on their pontoon boat and were also active in their Swann Keys community. Bill on BOD, and Margaret with the Sports Club and as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
She loved making crafts, shopping and giving gifts. When someone was given a gift from her, it was almost too pretty to open. Her best gift and favorite activity were hosting people to her home. She loved to welcome people and make them feel part of the family. Her happiest time was hosting the entire family together for holidays, birthdays, Sunday dinners or just to be together.
They both loved to travel and were blessed to visit many places near and far, including the Caribbean, Netherlands, England, Scotland, Italy and many places throughout the U.S. They always enjoyed their two months in the Gulf Coast of Florida every year.
Margaret Hutchison was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer in January 2022. She fought it with Bill by her side and full family support. Her last days were spent in her home with her family.
Hutchison is survived by William, her husband of 55-plus years; their daughter Dena and her husband, Rob Koerts Meijer, and their son, Billy, and his wife, Michelle Hutchison. They have six wonderful grandchildren, Bill, Chris, Alec and Hunter Hutchison, as well as Kaleb and his wife, Alyson, and Keanu Koerts Meijer.
A memorial service will be held at the Swann Keys Clubhouse in Selbyville, Del., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Light refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations in her name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.