Margaret H. Boyce, 99, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. She was born on Sept. 25, 1922, in Beaverdale, Pa., to the late John and Barbara Hromcho.
Boyce was a corporate officer of S. Curtis & Son Inc. in Sandy Hook, Conn., and of its subsidiaries, retiring after 21 years of service. She was later associated with Carey Industries Inc. of Danbury, Conn., for seven years.
She was a member of Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church in Millsboro, Del., where she had been a lector and also a member of the Pelican Cave Longneck CHEER Center.
In addition to her husband, Dwight H. Boyce, and her parents, Boyce was preceded in death by her three siblings, Mary J. Hromcho, Andrew J. Hromcho and Ann H. Lucien; as well as a daughter-in-law, Pamela E. Boyce. She is survived by her two daughters, Joan M. Ilgenfritz and her husband, John, and Karen B. Ashley, all of Millsboro, Del.; and her son, Robert Boyce of Dawsonville, Ga. She is also survived by her three granddaughters, Jennifer Burnett and her husband, Shawn, Ericka Carlson and Ashley Riggs and her husband, David; as well as six great-grandchildren, Annabelle Bianchini, Kate Carlson, Robert Carlson, Noelle Riggs, Andrew Riggs and Aidan Riggs.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on at noon on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Mary Mother of Peace Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Rd, Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggested donations to St. Michael the Archangel/Mary Mother of Peace, 202 Edward Street, Georgetown, DE 19947. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.