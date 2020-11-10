Margaret Ellen “Peggy” (Beck) Ladd, 75, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Nov. 3, 2020.
Ladd was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Fredrick A Ladd III. They made their life together living in Severna Park, Md., for 30 years before she moved to Ocean View in 2013. She had a successful career as a shock-trauma nurse at University of Maryland Medical Center and later as a psychiatric nurse.
She enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including mahjong, bridge, walks on the beach, water aerobics, yoga, dancing, knitting and cooking, and she was a member of book clubs. She dedicated her time to volunteer work, giving to charity and had very memorable trips, including Italy, Scotland, Ireland and more. Ladd also reached the highest level as a Girl Scout. She loved her two cats, Dribbles and Taco.
Ladd is survived by her brother, James Beck of Milton, Del., and sister, Barbara Fallon of Ocean View.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.