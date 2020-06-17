Margaret Elizabeth Young, 83, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away at Union Hospital in Elkton, Md., on June 15, 2020. She was born Aug. 14, 1936, in Darby, Pa., the daughter of John G. Bogan and Mary (Porter) Bogan.
Young was a 1958 graduate of Immaculata College. She raised her family in Broomall, Pa., and spent her summers at Bethany Beach until moving there as a fulltime resident in 1992. She was an active member of the community.
She attended the Church of St. Ann, served on the Bethany Beach Town Council and was an active member of the Bethany Beach Historical Society, among other beach-related service committees.
Young was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 39 years, Valentine F. Young; and her son, Patrick J. Young. She is survived by four children, Mary Glasstetter, Mark Young, Katherine Harmon and Christopher Young, 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be required at the memorial services on Monday, June 22, 2020. A visitation gathering will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Interment will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.