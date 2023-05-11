Margaret Audrey (Rayment) Dalasio, 86, of Laurel, Del., passed away at her home on April 29, 2023, after a long illness. She was surrounded by friends and family until the end. She was born Dec. 16, 1936, in Cambridge, England, to Herbert Rayment and Beatrice (Fenn) Rayment.
She married her husband, William “Bill” Dalasio, in 1957. He was stationed in England while serving in the U.S. Air Force, and she moved to the United States shortly thereafter. She lived for many years in the Philadelphia area and retired to Las Vegas, Nev., for more than 20 years, before finally relocating to Laurel after her husband of 58 years passed away.
Dalasio was employed as a solderer, a waitress and in the gift shop at Bally’s Casino during the course of her working career, but was mostly thought of as a loving mother and wife. She will always be remembered for her sewing and seamstress skills, and made countless wedding dresses for friends and family.
She will also be remembered for her cooking ability, love of British food and her appreciation of fashion. She loved a good story and could entertain guests for hours with her tales of growing up in England during World War II and her well-deserved retirement to Las Vegas. Her hobbies included reading, puzzles, card games, the casinos and, of course, shopping. She became a U.S. citizen in 1998.
Dalasio was preceded in death by her daughter Melissa (Kengle) and her only husband, Bill. She leaves behind three children, Tony and his wife, Mary Barbara, of Clarks Green, Pa.; Nick and his wife, Dee, of Laurel, Del., and Bill and his wife, Marcy, of Moncks Corner, S.C.; along with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
No immediate service was currently planned, but there will be a family service sometime this summer. The family suggested that instead of flowers, people make a donation to cancer or leukemia research. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.