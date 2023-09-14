Margaret Anne “Margie” Dixon, 74, of Frankford, Del., passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. She was born on May 29, 1949, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Roger H. Carnes and Iren Carnes.
She retired from M&T Bank after more than 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, going to the slots and camping. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She was very proud of them and loved them each dearly.
Dixon is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Charles Robert Dixon; two sons, Rodger A. Dixon (and Rhonda) of Millsboro, Del., and Charles C. Dixon (and Jennifer) of Laurel, Del. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Rylee, Natalie and Trevor Dixon. She is also survived by two sisters, Susan McCready (and James) and her family, of Perry Hill, Md., and Karen Dohler (and Dwayne) and her niece, Courtney, of Bel Air, Md.; and many extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Dixon’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company fire hall, at 7 Main Street, Frankford, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations in honor of Dixon be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or www.cancer.org. Condolences may be made sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.