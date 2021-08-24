Beloved by countless family and friends, Margaret A. “Margie” Mack of Highlandtown, Md., passed away at her Fenwick Island, Del., vacation home on Aug. 13, 2021, at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late August Howard Mack and Margaret A. Mack.
Mack served the federal courts in Baltimore as a judge’s secretary for three decades. After retiring, she volunteered her time serving her community and church, and always happy to assist friends, neighbors and relatives in need, in any way she could.
When in Fenwick Island, she enjoyed the peace and natural surroundings of the area, especially admiring the beauty of the blue herons. As she did not have any children of her own, she relished spending time with her nieces and nephews as much as they loved being with her. Much time was spent teaching them to crab off of her pier, spoiling them with treats and enjoying ice cream with them on many evenings. As an avid reader of crime mysteries, she spent much of her time engrossed in James Patterson novels.
Mack was preceded in death by her siblings John Howard, Kenneth (and his wife, Janet), Edward, Diana and Linda. She is survived by her brother Raymond Mack and his wife, Barbara; sisters-in-law Angeline Mack (widow of John Howard) and Madeline (widow of Edward); and many nieces and nephews, including Janet Lucas and her husband, Vincent “Boo” Lucas, Diana Grostefon and her husband, John, Denise Mack, Mellisa Nill and her husband, Kurtis, and David Mack and his wife, Kelly. In addition, she has many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews who survive her. She is also survived by many friends and relatives in the Baltimore and Fenwick Island areas.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Baltimore County, Md. Memorial donations may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 or online at www.cbf.org. Arrangements were in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. To send condolences to the family, visit www.easternshorecremation.com.