Margaret A. “Marge” Strootman, 84, of Millsboro, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born on April 27, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Daniel W. Schnell and Helen Koloba Schnell.
She and her husband, William G. Strootman, were married for 48 years and raised seven children in Ridley Park, Pa. She was a busy mom and wife who was actively involved in raising her children. She and her family moved to Newark, Del., where she was a member of Faith City Family Church. She worked as the church caretaker and was very active in the church community.
When her husband retired, they moved to lower Delaware. She enjoyed living on the pond in Millsboro and loved attending the Dagsboro Church of God. She was gifted in her artistic ability. She liked birdwatching, dancing, music, flowers and making crafts. She had lots of friends and loved to spend time with them. She had a lot of energy, was always on the go and had a great sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, Strootman was also preceded in death by her husband, William G. Strootman, in 2003; and two sons, Daniel Robert Strootman and William Strootman; as well as two sisters, Helen Bohne and Dorothy Leary. She is survived by five children, Debra Ann Winters of Georgetown, Del., Margaret “Margie” Strootman of Clayton, Del., Marie Cassell of Hawaii, Laura Stockhausen (and Kenneth P. Stockhausen), also of Clayton, and Karl Strootman (and Carol) of Chestertown, Md.; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Strootman; as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind extended family members and friends.
A chapel service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested a donation to a charity of the giver’s choice. Condolence can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.