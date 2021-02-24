Heaven gained another angel when Marcia Ann McGee Sellman, 78, passed away on Feb. 8, 2021, after a short battle with brain cancer. She passed peacefully, in the company of her son and his family, in Boynton Beach, Fla. She was born to the late John and Mary McGee on May 9, 1942, in Baltimore, Md.
She married her wonderful husband and best friend, Jerome “Jerry” Sellman, on Oct. 20, 1962. He passed suddenly on Oct. 19, 2020, just after her diagnosis. The couple had two sons, Stephen “Mark” Sellman and the late Christopher Scott Sellman.
She and Jerry had resided in Selbyville, Del., for the past 30 years, where Sellman worked at the Sea Level shop in Bethany Beach, Del. She was well-known there and will surely be missed by many customers. She was also the queen of Christmas and knew every Hallmark movie by heart.
Sellman is survived by her son, Mark Sellman and his wife, Tammie, and her two favorite grandchildren, her “little darlins’” Logan Sellman and Parker Sellman; and her brother, John McGee of Selbyville. “Marcia Sellman was and always will be the beautiful queen of our hearts, and the star that is named after her and Jerry will remind us of their beautiful souls forever.”
The family requested memorial contributions to glioblastoma research. Sellman was always one to give whenever and wherever she could, “so let us continue to give in her name so that others can be protected from this horrible disease.”