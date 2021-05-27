Marcella Williams, 58, of Selbyville, Del., passed away and departed this earthly life on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare hospital in Lewes, Del. She was born Nov. 14, 1962, in Whaleyville, Md., daughter of the late Clarence Williams and Ella Mae Williams.
She received her education at Indian River High School. Over the years, Williams had worked as a cook at several restaurants in Ocean City, Md. She then went to work at Mountaire Farms in Selbyville, in their cafeteria.
In addition to her parents, Williams was preceded in death by four siblings, Clarence Williams Jr., Navada Tingle, Ronald Hall and Ella Boone. She is survived by four sisters, Alice Price and her spouse, Kendall, of Berlin, Md., Ernestine Tindal of Millsboro, Del., Sallie Showell and her spouse, Drayton, of Bear, Del., and Gloria Johnson and her spouse, Ronnie, of Millsboro; three brothers, Melvin Williams of Hemet, Calif., Stanford Williams of Berlin, Md., and John Williams and his spouse, Daphne, of Selbyville; and two goddaughters, Mysheka Williams of Seaford, Del., and Leshai Johnson of Millsboro.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. A graveside committal will follow at Curtis United Methodist Church Cemetery on Campbelltown Road, Bishopville, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.