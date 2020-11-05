Manaen S. Robinson III, 67, lost his battle with cancer and passed away on Oct. 26, 2020, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md., with his children, Megan and Robbie, by his side. He was born Dec. 24, 1952, in Millville, Del., the youngest son of the late Manaen S. Robinson Jr. and Pearl Banks Robinson.
He was a lifelong Sussex County resident, graduating from Indian River High School in 1971. Robinson served as a police officer for the Town of Millsboro from 1975 until 1989, serving as chief of police from 1977 until his retirement. Subsequently, Robinson worked at the NRG Indian River Power Plant, retiring in 2014 after 24 years.
He was a loving father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend. Robinson enjoyed boating, hunting, shooting, gardening, Civil War re-enacting, camping and spending time with his children, grandchildren and his beloved dog, Spice. He was also an active member of Carey’s Camp Church, the Salisbury Gun Club and the Indian River Yacht Club.
Robinson was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia T. Robinson. He is survived by two children, Manaen “Robbie” Robinson IV and his wife, Cara, and Megan Moore, all of Dagsboro; five grandchildren, Brayden, Cole and Allie Robinson, and Tyler and Kaylee Moore; and three siblings, Diane Madara and her husband, Ken, of Selbyville, Del., Donna Lee Robinson of Laurel, Del., and Donny Robinson and his wife, Ann, of Newark, Del.
A memorial service and celebration of Robinson’s life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. 19970, where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols will be observed, and masks are mandatory for all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Carey’s Camp Church; 22750 Carey’s Camp Rd.; Millsboro, DE 19966, or to another local church, charity or nonprofit organization. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.