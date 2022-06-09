Frank M. Kricker, 81, of Lewes, Del., died of natural causes on June 6, 2022, at the Beebe Healthcare. He was born at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Agnes Evans McNutt Kricker of Bethany Beach, Del., and the late William Mathias Kricker of Baltimore.
He was a 1963 graduate of The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., and a career pilot with the U.S. Air Force. During his time in Laos and Vietnam, Kricker was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and numerous other air medals of distinction. His service in Laos is chronicled in “The Ravens,” a military history book by author Christopher Robbins.
Kricker also retired in 2001 from Continental Airlines, where he had served as a Boeing 737-800 captain. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, gardening and socializing with longtime friends from all over the world.
In addition to his longtime wife, Suzanne Banks Kricker, he is survived by two daughters, Donna L. Boyd of Forest City, Ark., and Samantha A. Kricker of Mansfield, Texas; two sons, William E. Kricker of Harrington, Del., and Frank Mathias Kricker of Arlington, Texas. He also leaves behind a daughter-in-law, Wendie B. Kricker of Harrington; three grandchildren, Cole M. Kricker and Levi L. Kricker of Harrington, and Owen Lee Bottenfield of Mansfield. Additional survivors are his sisters, Caroline Hussman and Louise Megginson, both of Sandy Spring, Md., and a sister-in-law, Bonnie A. Banks of Lewes, Del.
Graveside services will be held Monday, June 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.