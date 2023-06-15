Macklin C. “Mack” Harmon, 89, the last surviving child born to Wilbur Harmon and Madgie Street Harmon, departed this life on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Renaissance Nursing Home in Millsboro, Del. He was born July 20, 1933, in Millsboro.
Harmon enrolled in the Warwick #225 Elementary School in 1939 and graduated in June 1947. Given the legal restrictions imposed upon students of color in Delaware in 1947, Macklin attended the Richard C. Allen High School in Georgetown, Del., for grades 9-11. Macklin was among the first students in the first class in Sussex County to graduate from the William C. Jason Comprehensive High School, the newly constructed high school that opened in 1951 in Georgetown.
Macklin made the decision to depart from his close and tight-knit family for the first time to enroll in Delaware State College (later Delaware State University) in the fall of 1952.
The absence of a close-knit family that was so dear to Harmon was soon made more tolerable by a friendship that would become the love of his life, Marion Mosely of Milford, Del. Macklin and Marion Harmon were married in August of 1958 at Harmony United Methodist Church, the family church for the Harmon family since its inception in October 1818.
While at Delaware State, Harmon would become a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. in 1955. He graduated from Delaware State College in 1956 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.
Harmon accepted a position in Baltimore City Public Schools in 1956, at the then-Booker T. Washington Junior High School in Baltimore, Md. He would spend his entire career of 31 years as a teacher at the Booker T. Washington Middle School. Upon his retirement in 1987, he was honored with a retirement reception recognizing his tenure as the longest-serving faculty member in the history of the school. During those 31 years, Harmon cultivated and nourished the love and respect of countless students and staff.
Upon his retirement in 1987, the focus of Harmon’s life would become family and, more importantly, his daughter, Nikita. Those early retirement years were consumed by weekly trips to Delaware to assist in the care and support of his aging mother, Madgie Harmon.
His retirement plans and years were disrupted by the devastating disease of dementia. He would suffer from this disease over the last 12 years of his life, but always had the love and support of his wife of 64 years, Marion, and his daughter, Nikita.
Harmon was a caring, devoted and loving husband, father, brother and uncle.
In addition to his parents, Harmon was preceded in death by four siblings, Edward Harmon, Eunice Harmon Draine, Sylvester Harmon and Leston Harmon. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Marion; daughter, Nikita; and nephews W. Sylvester Harmon and Robert (Luvenia) G. Draine Sr. He also leaves to observe his passing several other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment is to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the giver’s favorite charity. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.