Mack Campbell Long, 86, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away with family members by his side on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. He was born in Harris County, Houston, Texas, on Aug. 10, 1935, the second son of the late Ferris Wharton Long and Gertrude Mary Walls Long.
Long’s family lived in Texas until his mother passed away. At a young age, he and his brother moved to Delaware. During times their father, Ferris, was away working as a Merchant Marine, he entrusted his mother, Ida Wharton Long (“Mom-Mom”) to help raise his sons. He and his brother loved Mom-Mom Ida dearly.
In 1954, he graduated from the John M. Clayton School in Frankford, Del., where he met the love of his life, Martha “Rae” Montague. In 1956, he graduated with an accounting degree from Goldey Beacom School of Business in Wilmington, Del. After dating in high school and college, they were married on Jan. 31, 1958. He was hired as an accountant at Delmarva Power & Light (DP&L) in Wilmington, Del. Later, he transferred to the Millsboro, Del., power plant, where he finished his career of 36 years and retired on Jan. 1, 1995. He had a second job as a poultry farmer for 25 years.
Mack and Rae Long were blessed with two children, Lisa and Scott, whom they both loved dearly. They were wonderful parents and would do anything for their children. During their marriage of 63 years the couple was rarely apart, except for his time spent away while serving in the Delaware Army National Guard. They are together in heaven; now Lisa and Scott have two guardian angels.
Long was a hard worker but always found the time to spend with Rae and his children. He had a love of traveling, boating, camping, fishing, hunting, skiing throughout his life. The couple included their children in all those activities and spent many happy times together, creating wonderful family memories. He also enjoyed spending time with is good friends hunting and fishing.
Mack and Rae Long spent many afternoons and evenings cheering on their favorite sports teams, the Dallas Cowboys, Duke Blue Devils and Baltimore Orioles. They enjoyed getting together with their high school friends, “the Lunch Bunch,” who met monthly at local restaurants. He loved to eat, and there wasn’t a dessert he wouldn’t turn down — especially ice cream. Throughout their marriage, Mack and Rae Long, had numerous pets whom they loved and spoiled like their children.
Mack Long proudly served his country in the Delaware Army National Guard, and was an honorary mmember of the Dagsboro Fire Company, founding member of the Delaware Mobile Surf-Fisherman’s Club, and charter member of Delaware Lodge 37, where he served 63 years as a Master Mason. He will be remembered for his kindness, honesty, unique sense of humor, and how he loved his wife and children.
Long was preceded in death by his parents, Ferris and Gertrude Long; stepmother, Ruth Long; and brother William Long. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Rae, who passed away on April 13, 2021; his mother and father-in-law, Phoebe and Albert Montague, and their children Jay, Elizabeth and Kevin Montague. He is survived by daughter Lisa Mary Terranova and her husband Michael; his son, Scott William Long; sisters in law, Meri Jo and Karen Montague; brother-in-law Hugh Montague and his wife, JoAnn; niece Pamela Montague and her son Clayton Peters; and other family members in Texas.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Redmen’s Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Hospice of Milford, Del., at https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate/. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.