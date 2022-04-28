Mabel Townsend Bender, 96, of Dagsboro, passed away at her home on April 23, 2022, with her family and friends by her side.
She was born on April 26, 1925, in Ocean View, to the late Joshua and Ollie (Banks) Rickards.
She retired, after 25 years, from the United States Postal Service as the post mistress of the Clarksville post office. She was a lifetime member of the Millville Volunteer fire department’s Ladies Auxiliary, a longtime member and board member of the Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro, and a member of the La Rosso Capello Red Hat Society. Mabel attended Saint George’s United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women’s group.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Phillip J. Townsend and George E. Bender.
She had five children, three of which preceded her in death (Joyce Ann Townsend, Phyllis Mabel McGlaughlin, and Phillip J. Townsend, Jr.) and is survived by her daughter, Patricia T. Via and her husband Rick of Frankford, and her son Perry A. Townsend Sr., of Dagsboro. She is also preceded in death by her step-son, Robert Bender and her step-daughters, Sally Ann Zeisloft, Frances O’Keefe and Virginia Bell. Mabel is also survived by her step-son George E. Bender Jr. of Ocean View. Mabel’s life was also blessed by countless nieces and nephews, 38 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, where a viewing will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville. A luncheon will follow at Saint George’s United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the general fund of Saint George’s United Methodist Church, 34281 Omar Road, Frankford, DE 19945 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.