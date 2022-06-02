Mabel A. Hudson, 90, of Roxana, Del., was peacefully called by the Lord and entered the gates of heaven Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., with her son by her side. She was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Showell, Md., to the late Medford Justice and Elizabeth (Niblett) Justice.
She was a kind, sweet, loving and caring person who was loved by everyone she met.
She was a graduate of Buckingham High School in Berlin, Md., in the Class of 1949.
She owned The Family Poultry Farm in Roxana, which she leased out.
At the age of 66, she was baptized and gave her life to the Lord at the Gumboro Fellowship Church in Gumboro, Del. She later attended The River church in Roxana.
In addition to her parents, Hudson is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Hudson; a son Kenney “Ken” Hudson; and a brother, Harry Justice. She is survived by her son Dennis Hudson; two grandsons, Sheldon (and Kristan) Hudson and Nathan (and Deirdre) Hudson; and two great-grandchildren, Zachary and Eliana (Sheldon’s kids). She is also survived by Paula Hudson Helms (Ken’s wife at the time of his passing) and her sister-in-law, Delores Justice.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Roxana Cemetery. Flowers are accepted or donations can be made to The River Church, 35175 Roxana Road, Frankford, DE, 19945. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.