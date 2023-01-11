M. Jeanne Danko, OCDS, 84, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro, Del., after a long illness with dementia. She was born on Dec. 24, 1938, in Carbondale, W.Va., daughter of the late Sam and Mary Jane Lazarus and the sister of the late Antionette Lazarus of Delmar, Md.
Danko attended Marshall University and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Huntington, W.Va. She always wanted to become a nurse. After getting married and having four children, she attended Prince George’s Community College to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN), and then a registered nurse (RN). She worked at Prince George’s Community Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Anne Arundel Hospital. She also moonlighted as the nurse on emergency medical flights on private aircraft.
Danko and her husband, Ed, met at Huntington Tri State airport, where she was the secretary for the airport manager, and Ed Danko worked for the Federal Aviation Administration. She and Ed were married at Sacred Heart Church in Huntington, W.Va., in September 1959, and Ed was transferred in December 1959 by the federal government to Newport News, Va. A succession of moves followed, which eventually brought them to Bowie, Md., in 1966.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Bowie, Md. She was a member of the choir, worked in the parish office, was an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist for the homebound, was a lector at Mass, she was the prefect of Our Ladies Sodality from 1991 to 1992. In 2000, she was the lector at the Ordination Mass for the diaconate class of her husband at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.
Danko was an active volunteer with Gabriel Network in Crofton, Md., which assists pregnant women in crisis, helping them through their pregnancy and beyond. She also volunteered with Project Rachel for the Archdiocese of Washington, serving those who were suffering in the aftermath of abortion.
They moved to Delaware in 2005 and were members of St. Ann’s Church in Bethany Beach, Del., where her husband is a retired permanent deacon. She was a Discalced Carmelite (OCDS) and took her final promise on May 11, 2013, in the community of Mary, Mother of Life, which was later changed to the Community of Mary. She was a lector at Mass, was an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist for the homebound and volunteered in the parish gift shop.
She was a volunteer for Compassionate Care Hospice at Brandywine Senior Living in Fenwick Island, near Selbyville, Del., becoming a resident there when she suffered from dementia.
Danko is survived by Deacon Ed Danko, her husband of 63 years; four children, Diane Blair of Gambrills, Md., Edward Danko Jr. and his wife, Laurie, of Bowie, Md., Catherine Horn and her husband, Dave, of Millsboro, Del., and Carol Keane of Jefferson, Md.; and 10 grandchildren, Teresa, Christina, Elizabeth, John, Joseph, Marie, Matthew, Michelle, Melissa and Bradley.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. A visitation will also be held at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. and burial on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Road, Bowie, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions be made in Danko’s name to Gabriel Network at https://lovegn.org/donate/ or by mail to Gabriel Network, PO Box 2116 Bowie, MD. 20718. Condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.