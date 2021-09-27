M. “Dean” Peoples, 51, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Henderson, N.C., on March 10, 1970, son of Norwood Eugene Peoples and Pamela Jean Bullis.
Peoples was a truck driver, working for Reed Trucking and Multi Koastal Septic Services before settling at Mountaire Farms for 19 dedicated years. He was an active member of both the Roxana and Millville fire companies for nearly 13 years, collectively, as well as the Dagsboro Church of God and The Father’s House of Frankford.
He enjoyed watching his son race and driving onto the beach with his family. Above all, Dean cherished time spent with those he held most dear. He was a loving and devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Peoples was preceded in death by his stepfather, Virgil V. Bullis Sr.; and his mother-in-law, Catherine Fischer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Tracy Lynn Peoples; his mother, Pamela Jean Bullis; his father and stepmother, Norwood and Renee Peoples of North Carolina; his sons, Joseph Blake Gomez-Bell (and Jackie), Thomas James Peoples (and Jasmine), Jacob Dean Peoples, Hayden Michael Peoples and Braxton Dean Peoples, all of Roxana, Del.; his daughters, Tricia Renee Cordrey (and Justin) of Millsboro, Del., Brittany Marie Peoples of Pa., and Haylee Faye Peoples of Roxana, Del.; his grandchildren, Hunter Adam Davis, Austin Dean Davis, Jaxson Cole Mouynivong, Raelynn Marie Cordrey, Rilee Cordrey, Bryleeann Marie Slegle, Remington Margaret Lynn Slegle and Daniel Blake Gomez-Bell; his brothers, Virgil V. Bullis Jr. of Frankford, Del., and Michael Bullis of Millsboro, Del.; his in-laws, Richard and Sue Fischer of Orlando, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at noon, at Roxana Volunteer Fire Company Station #1, 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford, Del., where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Fireman’s honors and graveside services will immediately follow at Roxana Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions in Peoples’ memory to his GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/953ce2da. His life memorial webpage and online guestbook are at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.