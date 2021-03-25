Lynn R. Bullock, 76, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with medical issues. He was born in Easton, Md., on Aug. 1, 1944, and raised in Millsboro, the son of the late T. Wesley Bullock and Grace Liden Thawley Bullock.
In second grade, Bullock told the cousin of his future wife, Bonnie Kay, “I’m going to marry that girl one day.” He did, after graduating from Millsboro High School in 1962, attending East Carolina College (now ECU) and graduating from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.
His first career was as a funeral director, and in his later years, he served as director of the Sussex County Local Emergency Planning Committee, but he is best known for his career with the Delaware State Police, where he wrote and taught courses. Capt. Bullock retired as commander of Troop 4 after serving at the Academy, Traffic Section and Troops 4 and 5.
Bullock will be remembered as a long-time public servant, local hero and respected leader. He served Millsboro as a town councilman and mayor, and had volunteered with the Millsboro Fire Department since 1967, serving as president and chief engineer, among other roles. He received numerous awards, including Delaware State Firefighter of the Year, Delaware State Fire Policeman of the Year, Millsboro Fire Company Ned Carey Award and Delmarva Fire Association Hall of Fame inductee. Bullock was also an EMS driver for 15 years and a member of the EMS board.
He was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church. Passionate about wholesome activities for young people, he was a coach, manager, umpire and chief umpire at the Millsboro Little League park, where many of the youth he influenced are now grown and following his example. He served as the president and secretary of Millsboro’s Cemetery Committee for so long that he had most of the plots memorized.
He enjoyed exploring back-country roads for graveyards and historic markers, researching and recording family genealogy, writing short poems, playing cards, watching Westerns and rockin’ to ’50s music. He was an avid whistler and had an ornery streak. Besides watching his grandkids play sports, his favorite hobby was golf. He played two or three times a week, traveling with his Indian River Senior Center Golf Club foursome to various places. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with those he held most dear.
Bullock is survived by Bonnie Kay Baker Bullock, his wife of 53 years and childhood sweetheart; children, Jodi Bullock Megee and her friend, Russ Dillon, W. Wyatt Bullock and his wife, Kimberly W. Bullock, and Seth T. Bullock and his wife, Billie Jo Casapulla Bullock; grandchildren, Chelsea Megee Dengler and her husband, Daniel, Chase Megee and his companion, Courtney Wilson, Lake Megee, Kade and Saige Bullock, Kole and Bryant Bullock, Katelyn Casapulla and Cheyenne Peet; and his great-grandchildren, Jax Dengler, Patrick O’Donnell, Brylee Megee, Isabella and McKenna Garcia.
A visitation will be held March 26, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. A funeral is scheduled for March 27, 2021, at Grace United Methodist Church, followed by interment at Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace U.M. Church (www.gracechurchmillsboro.com) or the Millsboro Fire Company (www.millsborofire.com). Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.