Lurty B. Dull, 95, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., and Annapolis, Md., passed away in the care of his family and Delaware Hospice. He was born in Annapolis, to the late Lurty Brown Dull and Gertrude Alice Shaw Dull.
Dull retired from work as a police officer for Anne Arundel County, Md., where he worked for approximately 20 years. After retirement, he was employed by the Mellon Estate.
He was a member of the Elks and VFW Post 28 in Millsboro, Del. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, making wine and deer hunting, and was known to be the life of the party. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Dull was preceded in death by two sisters, Rhoda and Charlotte, and a great-grandson, Josh. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen Dull of Millsboro, Del.; two daughters, Judith Carter of Pocomoke, Md., and Susan Bragg of Millsboro, Del. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Renee, Kathleen, Fred, Sherry and Lindsey, as well as five great-grandchildren. Lurty also had a special friend, Jim Riffle, and special neighbors, Mike and Bonnie Mitchell.
Inturnment with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2021, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the Millsboro Fire Company, PO Box 83, Dagsboro, DE 19966.