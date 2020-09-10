Luella Lytle Wright, 87, of Henderson, Nev., formerly of Ocean View/Frankford, Del., passed away on the morning of Aug. 30, 2020, at Nathan Adelson Hospice Center, Las Vegas, Nev. She was born on Oct. 8, 1932, in Altoona, Pa., the oldest child of the late Pearl Lytle and William K. Lytle Sr.
She graduated from Altoona High School in 1950. Shortly thereafter, Wright moved to the Washington, D.C., area, where she worked for National Geographic as a computer programmer. Her programming career at various companies took her to New Jersey, the Atlanta area and back to the Washington, D.C., area. In March 1983, she married the love of her life, Richard “Rick” W. Wright. She worked as a programmer/supervisor for Navy Federal Credit Union in the D.C. area for many years until her retirement in December 1997. The couple moved to their Delaware house in January of 2001, where they spent many retirement years together until Rick’s death in November of 2014.
Religion was always a significant part of her life, from teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, with lots of solos, to chairing a worship committee. She was very active at the Millville United Methodist Church.
Wright was quite social and talented. She had many different hobbies and interests. She and Rick enjoyed square-dancing and even entered competitions. They were also 25-year members of a gourmet group, the Happy Gourmands, with a few other couples. Wright enjoyed gardening, stained glass, needlepoint, cross stitch, pinochle and mahjong. She was a caring and generous person and hosted many holiday dinners for both friends and family. Her home was always a welcoming one.
Wright was preceded in death by her husband, Rick; her parents, Pearl and William; and her brother, William K. Lytle Jr. She is survived by her sister, Linda J. Jones; three nephews, Steve Lytle, Bryan Lytle and David Jones; and a niece, Jennifer Jones; as well as several cousins.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. A funeral and memorial service will be held on Sept. 11 at 12:30 p.m. at the Millville United Methodist Church, 36405 Club House Road, Millville, Del. The service will be broadcast online via Zoom. Watch at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84220467360?pwd=eEVmYXU1NE9obG5STXpObHpReGZpUT09. Or listen only by telephoning 1-301-715- 8592. (Meeting ID 842 2046 7360; Passcode: 655003).
Interment will be at Gate of Heaven in Dagsboro, Del. Memorial donations can be made to Delaware Hospice (www.delawarehospice.org/donate) or Nathan Adelson Hospice (https://www.nah.org/get-involved/make-a-donation). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.