Lucas “Luke” C. Martin, 99, of Selbyville, DE, passed away July 27, 2021.
He was born April 15, 1922, in Clovis, N.M. He was a World War II Veteran serving with the 103d Infantry Division in Europe from 1944-1946. He used the GI bill to attend Pepperdine University and received a Bachelor of Arts. He was a long-time Federal employee, retiring in 1981.
In 1990, he and his wife, LaVonne, moved to Selbyville, Del., and enjoyed retirement on the Eastern Shore. He was an active member of the Prince George’s Plaza Lion’s Club and the Fenwick Island Lion’s Club, as well as being the historian for the 103rd Infantry Division Reunions.
He is survived by his wife, B. LaVonne Martin of 74 years; son Larry C. Martin (late wife Carole); son Gary C. Martin and his wife, Lorraine; as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
No service will be held, and in lieu of flowers or gifts, please contribute to the Lucas C. Martin Scholarship Fund, through the Fenwick Island Lion’s Club, 37232 Lighthouse Rd., Suite 109, West Fenwick Island, DE 19975.
