Louise H. Bragg, 99, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation Center in Millsboro, Del. She was born Aug. 30, 1923, in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late James A. Hickey and Louis (Pugh) Hickey.
Bragg had a lifelong career as a secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, retiring after many dedicated years. She raised two children on her own from the time they were 8 and 13. She was the best mother and friend that anyone could want. Following her retirement, she moved to Lewes, Del., to be closer to her son and his family.
She was diagnosed with glaucoma and cataracts, which took her sight at 95. She spent more than three years at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation Center. The family expressed their gratitude to the entire staff at the Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation & Health Center for all of the care and compassion Bragg received throughout the years.
She will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.
Bragg was preceded in death by her siblings, Elaine, Jimmy, Nancy and Joan; her daughter Carol Ann Bragg; and her daughter-in-law Mary C. Duffy Bragg. She is survived by her son, William, and his two children with Mary, Jason and Justin; as well as Jason’s wife, Katie, and their two children, Will and Kelly, Louise Bragg’s great-grandchildren.
Final care for Bragg was entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel in Lewes, Del.