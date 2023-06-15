Louise G. Connor, 94, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Wheaton, Md., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Kaska, Pa., on Nov. 25, 1928, third of seven children to the late Walter F. Govern Sr. and the late Sophia (Koval) Govern.
After her graduation, Connor came to Washington, D.C., where in 1947 she met her husband, James, who was in the Marine Corps, and they married in 1950.
Connor started her career with the federal government as a clerk-typist at the Department of Justice (FBI) in 1947. After taking 10 years off to raise her family, she came back to resume her career with the Department of Commerce Coastal & Geodetic Survey in 1963. She retired after 31 years, as a management analyst, from the Department of Commerce, NOAA, on Jan. 3, 1986.
She joined NARFE Chapter 1690 in 1987. She served as member-at-large and on the nominating committee. She has been the “Sunshine Lady” extraordinaire for Chapter 1690 for 17 years. She also was an active member with the AARP, and was former member of the VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and the Moose. She enjoyed traveling to Europe, taking care of her garden and playing bunco.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Connor was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Connor, in 1984, and a daughter, Kathleen S. Gates, in 1982. She is survived by a daughter, Lynn A Dunnick; a son, Harold E. Connor III (and Deborah); 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and close family friends Michael and Deborah Turssline.
A visitation was to be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del., with interment to take place privately at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Connor’s name to the American Heart Association, by visiting www.heart.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.