Louise E. McCabe, 90, of Wilmington, Del., formerly of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services-Pike Creek in Wilmington. She was born in Selbyville, Del., on Aug. 3, 1929, daughter of the late Charles Browne and Kathryn E. (Murray) Browne.
McCabe was a graduate of Selbyville High School in 1947 and also earned her certificate in secretarial studies from Goldey-Beacon in Wilmington.
McCabe grew up in Selbyville and raised her family in Wilmington prior to retiring in Millsboro. She and her husband, Robert, owned and operated McCabe Press in Wilmington for 20 years prior to her retirement.
She was a member of The River church in Roxana, where she served as their librarian. She loved animals, reading, cross-stitch and going to the beach. She shared her reading volunteering for Project Read.
In addition to her parents, McCabe was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. McCabe Sr., in 1990; her three siblings, Betty Lynch of Frankford, Del., Buster Browne of Chesapeake City, Md., and Van Browne of Dagsboro, Del.; a son-in-law, Gary W. Renshaw of Wilmington, and a daughter-in-law, Theresa McCabe of Bear, Del.; and her mother-in-law, Mary Talley of Fenwick Island, Del.
She is survived by her son, Robert W. McCabe Jr. of Bear; two daughters, Susan Renshaw of Wilmington and Kathy Mancari of Middletown, Del.; her father-in-law, Harlon Talley of Fenwick Island, Del.; three grandchildren in Wilmington, Tricia Renshaw and her husband, Brian Bayley, Gary Renshaw and his wife, Christi, and Michelle Whalen; great-grandchildren Kayla Renshaw, Ally Renshaw, Theresa, Alexis and Jason; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Her family thanked Manor Care Long Term Care staff members Lola Durosomo and Holly Darron, and Heartland Hospice for their care and support.
A graveside service was scheduled for June 1, 2020, at St. George’s U.M. Church Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Chapter; 399 Market St., Ste. 102; Philadelphia, PA 19106, or to House of Hope Animal Rescue; P.O. Box 430; North East, MD 21901. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.