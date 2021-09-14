Louise Dawn Lauterbach, 80, of Selbyville, Del., passed away into the loving arms of her savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 8, 2021, in the comfort of her home, with family. Born in the Locust Point neighborhood of Baltimore, Md., on Aug. 4, 1941, she attended Southern High School.
She married Donald C. Lauterbach of South Baltimore on Nov. 1, 1957. They raised four children together in Catonsville, Md. She enjoyed life to the fullest, always on the go and full of energy. She loved her family, cooking, gardening, shopping, sewing, concerts, bus trips and her home in Selbyville of 24 years. Over the years, she worked in retail, a caregiver for young and seniors and also a skincare Avon representative.
She enjoyed her Swann Estates community in her retirement years. She had many dear friends, and was a member of Seaside Red Hatters, the Swann Estates card club and her beloved church, Community Lutheran Church in Frankford, Del.
Lauterbach was preceded in death by her father, William Henry Johnson; her mother, Myrtle Christine (Kepper) Byrd; and her stepfather, Samuel Paul Byrd. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Donald Conrad Lauterbach; and their four children, Donald C. Lauterbach Jr. and his wife, Lois, of Catonsville, Md.; Mark Lauterbach of Selbyville, Del.; Joyce Cason and her husband, J. Randall, of Leland, N.C.; Kris Larson and her husband, Dean, also of Leland, N.C.; her grandchildren Luke Cason and his wife, Skyler, Matthew Cason, Brooke Larson and Delaney Larson. She is also survived by her sister, Earlene Hayes; brothers, Bernard Johnson and his wife, Ada, and William Johnson Jr. and his wife, Joan; a half-sister, Sandra Clark and her husband, William; and several nieces and nephews.
The family thanked her caregivers, friends, family and the Rev. Bettye Wolinski for their love and support.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Community Lutheran Church, 30897 Omar Road, Frankford, Del. Lunch will immediately follow the service, at the Lauterbachs’ home in Swann Estates near Selbyville, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Lutheran Church, 30897 Omar Road, Frankford, DE 19945.