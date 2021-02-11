Louise Chandler Farley, 88, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2021, in her home, with family, her dog, Chi Chi, and her devoted friend and caregiver Carol Coulson by her side. She was born on March 12, 1932, in Selbyville, Del., to Wilbert Chandler and Pearl (Wells) Chandler.
Farley graduated from Selbyville High School in 1950. Throughout her life, she worked in real estate and banking, and she retired from the Town of Ocean City’s Finance Division in 2006.
She loved her family and friends. She was a 68-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Grand Chapter of Delaware. She was a member of many organizations and thoroughly enjoyed her friends with the many memories they created.
Farley was preceded in death by her husband, James Farley; her father, Wilbert; her mother, Pearl; her brothers Wilbert “Dickie” Chandler and Ronald Chandler; and her sisters Christine Hudson, Odetta Tingle and Sandy Bowden. She is survived by her son, Steven B. Long and his wife, Deborah, of Roxana, Del.; her daughter, Cathy Dill and her husband, Ernest, of Viola, Del.; four grandchildren, Matthew Long and his spouse, Stacey, of Gumboro, Del., S. Michael Long and his spouse, Liz, of Frankford, Del., Wesley Dill and his spouse, Linda, and Ashley Dill of Viola; her great-grandchildren, Alexandra Long, Mackenzie Long, Caitlyn Long, Brayden Long and Eli Dill; and three siblings, William Chandler, Gerald Chandler and Diane Holston.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with visitation starting at noon, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. Interment will follow at Roxana (Del.) Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols will be observed, masks will be required, and seating will be limited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice; 30265 Commerce Dr., Unit 205; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.