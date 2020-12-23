Louise C. Evans, 97, of Selbyville, Del., passed away at home on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. She was born in Selbyville, daughter of the late Edward and Millie (Stevens) Brasure.
She, along with her late husband, Harry, owned and operated the former Del-Air Drive In and was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. Evans was a loving woman who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had been known to say, “Oh Lord, Honey, I didn’t ever think I would live this long!” but there are many who are blessed that she did and who will miss her greatly.
She is survived by three sons, Brasure Lynch of Selbyville, Neal Evans and his wife, Carol, of Selbyville and Barry Evans and his wife, Cindy of Dagsboro, Del.; two daughters, Dolores A. Murray and her husband, Clifton, of Selbyville and Dawn Becker and her husband, Josh, of Claymont, Del.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Evans Lynch, and her second husband, Harry Evans.
The family would like to thank all her caregivers for the care they have given, especially her special friend, Roxie Morris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963, or to Salem U.M. Church; P.O. Box 410; Selbyville, DE 19975.
A funeral service was scheduled for Dec. 19, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, with burial at Red Men’s Cemetery, both in Selbyville, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.