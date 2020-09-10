The Rev. Louise Bolton Williams, 93, of Millsboro, Del., peacefully departed this life on Sept. 2, 2020, at home and surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Marion, S.C., on Sept. 25, 1926, to the late Letha Mae Sturgis. She moved to Delaware in the early 1940s, and she retired from Townsend’s in 1989.
“Pastor Louise” was a loyal member of St. Matthew’s Baptist Church in Bishopville, Md., under the leadership of the late Dr. M.T. Mitchell. Williams was ordained as a minister in 1982. In 1997, she became pastor after Mitchell’s passing.
Williams spent more than 60 years sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She lived the life of a virtuous woman. She was always available when called upon to do whatever was needed. Throughout life’s trials and tribulations, Williams always kept the faith. She knew that the Lord would never leave her, nor forsake her, and she lived by that. Williams was a praying woman. One of her favorite sayings was “May the work I’ve done speak for me.”
She always looked forward to her special phone calls and visits with family, church family and friends. She could be on the phone for hours talking about the Lord. She also enjoyed reading the Bible and gardening. Pastor Williams was loved by many and a friend to all.
Williams was preceded in death by her mother, Letha Mae Sturgis, and a daughter, Catherine Harmon. She is survived by her only son, Jimmie Bolton; her grandchildren, Lisa Bolden, Pamela Coleman and her husband, Shawn, and Ardie Bolden; her great-grandchildren, Troy, Tomekia and Kimberly Bolden, Shawnee Walker and Adaiah Bennefield; nine great-great grandsons; a son-in-law, Leon Harmon; and a host of church family and friends.
“Well done, thou good and faithful servant enter thou into the joy of the Lord.” — Matthew 25:21
A funeral service will be held at noon, with visitation starting at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, Del. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.