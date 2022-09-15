Louise B. Toomey, 90, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at her home. She was born in Ocean View on July 28, 1932, daughter of the late William Burbage and Dorothy (Tyre) Burbage.
She and her husband, Ralph “Pete” Toomey, were hard workers and were poultry growers for many years.
Toomey was a lifetime member of the Millville (Del.) Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary and enjoyed playing cards with her friends.
In addition to her parents, Toomey was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph “Pete” Toomey, in 1988; a son-in-law, Barry Pryor; and two brothers, Allen Burbage of Frankford, Del., and Ralph Burbage of Millville, Del. She is survived by her two children, Bill Toomey and his wife, Cissy, of Ocean View, and Connie Pryor of Millville; four grandchildren, Stewart Pryor and his wife, Megan, Jesse and his companion, Lindsay Steigerwald, of Philadelphia, Pa., Ashley Ulizio and her husband, Brad, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Billy Elton of Frankford.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2002, at Mariner’s Bethel Cemetery in Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Toomey’s name to Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.