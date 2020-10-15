Louis Joseph Johnson, 82, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Ridley Park, Pa., passed away at home, in the care of his family and Seasons Hospice, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. He was born Dec. 21, 1937, to the late Louis E. Johnson and Helen Patton Johnson, in Lansdowne, Pa.
He served in the U.S. Navy, earned a master’s degree in education and was a teacher at Berea Institute of Pennsylvania. Johnson married Susann M. Coons in 1985. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and active in the Roman Catholic Church while in Pennsylvania. After moving to Delaware, Johnson attended Mary Mother of Peace Parish. He was a member of the American Legion Post 28. He was devoted to his family and loved them, and he had an ornery streak, loving to aggravate and tease his wife and kids. He was a character, kind and possessed a dry sense of humor. He would do anything for his wife.
Johnson is survived by his wife, Susann; two children, Mary Joyce Weening and her husband, Bob, of Wilmington, Del., and Marianne Killoran and her husband, Jimmy, of Kennett Square, Pa.; a brother-in-law, Fran Coons; five grandchildren, Marianne (and Stephanie), Kathryn, Amanda, Grace Ann and Jimmy; one great-grandchild, Kase; many extended family members and friends; and his beloved canine friend Kelsee.
Funeral arrangements were to be private, with interment and military honors at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.