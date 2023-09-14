Louis G. “Lou” Bartoli, 67, of Millsboro, Del., passed away suddenly, at home, on Aug. 27, 2023.
He was a talented person with many skills, mostly self-taught. He had a passion for collecting and an artistic side, which he used in his earlier hobbies, such as painting, airplane design and, later, jewelrymaking. As an avid motorcycle enthusiast, he had a passion for riding and a love for his two Harley Davidsons. But most important was his love for his animals, Rusty, his beloved Jack Russell terrier, and three exotic pet birds — Graci, Sky and Lola — two of which he and his wife rescued, as well as the many animals in nature he fed daily.
Bartoli had a gruff exterior but also a loving side he did not show to everyone. While strong-willed and stubborn at times, he had a compassionate heart that he tried to conceal and a warped sense of humor that he did not (and happily shared). He had an endless supply of jokes.
He was a very hardworking man, having spent the last 25 years in Local 74 before retiring in 2020. Also, he rarely said no to helping someone, spending many of his weekends working on side projects.
Bartoli was preceded in death by his loving wife of more than 20 years, Joyce Bartoli; his mother, Sarah Bartoli; his father, Richard Bartoli; and his sister Liane Smith, all of whom he missed dearly. He is survived by his daughter Sarah Geiger (and Tom Huffman); stepson, Wesley Wilhelm; two step-granddaughters Lily Huffman and Zoey Wilhelm; his brothers, Richard Bartoli (and Lisa) and Robert Bartoli (and Donna); a sister, Danielle Menosky (and Michael); and his family in Florida, a sister, Lori Moreda (and David), Orben Smith; as well as many more family members and friends.
The family offered a special thank-you to Guy Sapp for being there in a time of need.
A gathering in memory of Bartoli will be held at a later date, but the family welcomes donations in his name to Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research, 170 Possum Hollow Rd., Newark, DE 19711. Condolences may be made online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.