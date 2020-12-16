Louis Francis “Lou” Rufo Sr., 81, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 7, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia on Feb. 25, 1939, to the late Earl and Jeanette Rufo.
He was a self-taught carpenter and, through his small contracting business, constructed homes in the Philadelphia suburbs with attention to quality and detail. Rufo enjoyed crabbing and fishing from a young age and, until recently, tended to crab pots and fishing in Guinea Creek, Long Neck, Del.
He was an accomplished gardener whose tomato and pepper plants led to delicious salsas, pepper jellies, chilies and especially clams casino. Rufo enjoyed sharing the fruits of his gardening, crabbing, clamming and fishing with family, friends and neighbors. While he could be gruff at times, Rufo had a soft heart and was sentimental. Most of all, he was quite a character and a loving husband, dad, “Poppy,” brother and friend.
Rufo married the love of his life, Barbara, in 1957, and they raised their family in Folcroft, Pa. In 1971, the couple purchased a summer place at Leisure Point in Delaware. From that point, Rufo enjoyed his boating and gardening, and they all made happy memories with family and friends. Rufo settled there fulltime after Barbara’s passing in 2011 and maintained many friendships in the local community. He especially enjoyed spending time with friends and looking after neighbors.
Rufo was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara (Dugan) Rufo; his grandson and buddy Zachary; his parents; a brother, Larry; and sisters Betty Phillips and Janet Scaperotto. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Smith Murray and her husband, Eric; sons Louis Rufo Jr. and his wife, Michele, Larry Rufo, and Stephen Rufo and his wife, Susan; grandchildren, Stephanie Hampton, and Laura, Kyle, Brendan and Ella; great-grandchildren, Camden and Annabella Hampton; a sister, Dina Korber and her spouse, Lou; and a brother- and sister-in-law, Fran Dugan and his wife, Marcia, and Pat Dubin and her husband, Ed; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews, of whom he was proud.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service, and burial will be private. Rufo’s children said they are grateful to the many family members and friends who enriched his life, and invited them to share a story about Rufo that would evoke a laugh or a warm memory. He enjoyed sharing good times and would love being remembered that way, they said.