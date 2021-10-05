Louis F. “Lou” Waidner passed away in his home in Frankford, Del., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. He was born in Baltimore, Md., the elder of two children of the late Eileen (Strauch) Waidner and Houston Waidner.
Waidner attended the Baltimore City College. His early career was with the Head Ski company, under the management of Howard Head, where he worked until the early 1970s, when he went to work with his brother-in-law, George West, in Baltimore. In the 1990s, he became involved in Baltimore County citizen activism and local politics, eventually working under Roger Hayden as one of seven county executive aides.
In his retirement, he started a new career as the baker at McCabe’s Gourmet Market in South Bethany, Del., where he worked with Rebecca and Richard Mais, who became lifelong friends. He was the baker at McCabe’s from 1996 to 2018, when he stopped working altogether at the age of 82. He enjoyed singing, dancing, telling jokes and generally entertaining people, when he was not cooking for them.
Waidner was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Phyllis (Sobotka) Waidner; his sister, Margaret (Waidner) West, and her husband, George West; his brother-in-law, Adam Sobotka; and niece Karen (Sobotka) Paruolo. He is survived by his only child, Lisa Waidner and her husband, Anthony Vega; his wife’s cousin, Theresa Resch, and Theresa’s children, Tim Resch, Tom Resch and Kathleen (Resch) Denton. He is also survived by his close friends Kay Crofoot and Ernie “Butch” Crofoot, Bobby Burns, Christina Wright, and Richard and Rebecca Mais, all who kept him smiling and singing in his last days.
A private ceremony will be held with the immediate family at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested, in Waidner’s name, to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.