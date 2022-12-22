Louis Charles “Louie” Schwartz, 35, of Ocean View, Del., loving son, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. He was born on Oct. 11, 1987, to Lou and Donna Schwartz in New Haven, Conn., and spent his early childhood in Newark, Del., before moving to Selbyville, Del., when he was in grade school. His childhood summers were spent with his sisters and cousins on the beach at Fenwick Island State Park, making the most wonderful memories one could imagine.
Schwartz graduated from Indian River High School in 2006 and went on to study fine arts at the Delaware College of Art & Design. He spent many years as a cook at Warren’s Station in Fenwick Island, very proudly serving breakfast and some of the best bacon you’ve ever had.
He was one of the kindest souls you’d ever be lucky enough to meet. He was a brother to everyone. A wildly talented artist, he created thousands of drawings, mostly of lighthouses, tornadoes, old Hollywood legends — especially his favorite, Judy Garland — his very own comic strip, “Peter and Rover,” and portraits of those he loved the most.
Schwartz loved lighthouses and knew the name and history behind every lighthouse across the United States. He had the honor of tending to the upkeep of the Fenwick Island Lighthouse in his hometown each year when volunteers spruced it up for the summer season. He was a storm-chaser and a weather enthusiast from a very young age. He was fascinated by lightning and tornadoes and one of his biggest dreams was to chase tornadoes in Kansas. He was the family weatherman, often giving weather reports and warnings to his friends and family that were far more accurate than those on television. One of his greatest heroes was meteorologist James Spann. He was everyone’s eye in the sky.
He was also a gifted musician. He taught himself guitar and wrote hundreds of songs. He formed bands with his cousins at a young age, and then later with his best friends from middle and high school. He loved comedy and knew every line of his favorite comedian, Mitch Hedberg, by heart. He loved to laugh and loved sharing that laughter with his friends and family.
Schwartz was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his parents, Donna Schwartz of Selbyville, Del., and Lou Schwartz (and Leslie) of Cornelius, N.C.; two sisters, Jill Oliver (and Craig) of Frankford, Del., and Lisa Williams (and Wes) of Columbus, Ga.; three half-brothers, Mark Harrington (and Ada) of Philadelphia, Pa., Craig Schwartz (and Beth) of Wilmington, Del., and Todd Harrington (and Lisa) of Norwalk, Conn.; and three step-siblings, Jamie Dineen (and Yennifer), Peter Dineen and Kristen Dineen, all of Charlotte, N.C. He is also survived by his nephew, Jake; as well as his very best friend, Jim Andrew, and his beloved dog, Gypsy; along with countless aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial services were held for close family and friends on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Melson’s Funeral Home in Ocean View, Del. The family asked that people remember him fondly, and think of him whenever the weather changes, the weathervane spins or lightning streaks across the sky. “Please look up and know that Louie is still with us and always watching over us, our forever eye in the sky.”