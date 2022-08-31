Lorraine W. Carr, 100, of Ocean View, Del., passed away in the comfort of her home on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
She is survived by her three loving children, Robert H. Carr, Nancy Albrittain and Cheryl Rivera; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Carr’s name to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, 35554 Atlantic Ave., Millville, DE 19967, or to CHEER, by visiting www.cheerde.com. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.