Lorraine Evelyn Weiland, 86, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Baltimore, Md., daughter of the late Clinton Leroy and Bertha Mae (Seward) Warfield.
She had previously worked at Westinghouse, was also a Realtor and ended her career as a small-business owner. She was a member of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Salem United Methodist Church, Salem Women’s Circle and the Selbyville Community Club.
Weiland was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Leroy Weiland Sr.; three brothers, Leroy “Sonny” Warfield, George Warfield and Howard Warfield; a sister, Delores Zeman; and a step-granddaughter, Tina. She is survived by a son, Raymond Leroy Weiland Jr. and his wife, Ginny, of Selinsgrove, Pa.; two daughters, JoAnn Livingood and her husband, Rick, of Selbyville and Marianne M. White and her husband, Wayne, of Bishopville, Md.; eight grandchildren, Raymond Leroy Weiland III, Melody Weiland, Christine Milkowski and her husband, Matt, Jennifer Livingood, Katherine Nolan and her husband, Kevin, Nicholas White, Zachary White and Matthew White; and two step-grandchildren, Nicky and Angie.
A viewing was to be held June 8, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with a graveside service on June 9, 2020, at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Glen Burnie, Md. Memorial donations may be made to Selbyville Vol. Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary; P.O. Box 88; Selbyville, DE 19975. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.