Lorraine Dorothea “Lorrie” Widmer, 96, went to her heavenly father on Nov. 26, 2021, at her home in Georgetown, where she lived with her daughter Judi and son-in-law Bill Thompson. Originally from Philadelphia, Pa., she was born Sept. 16, 1925, and moved to Delaware when she and her husband retired.
Widmer was a very special and talented lady. She loved all aspects of art, especially ceramics. She won many prestigious awards for her work. Having previously lived in Sussex East in Lewes, Del., she and her husband moved to The Meadows in Georgetown, where she stayed for four years, until she passed. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family, but she will never be forgotten.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.