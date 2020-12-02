Loren E. Evans Sr., 85, of Ocean View, Del., passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in his daughter’s home. His was born in Ocean View, son of the late Louis L. and Gloria J. (Thornburg) Evans.
He retired after 40 years from his own home improvement business and was a partner in CFL Enterprises. He enjoyed his years working with the Merchant Marines as a boilermaker, which took him all over the world.
He was a lifetime Elks member and past exalted ruler, holding many seats in the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173. He loved antiques and the hunt at the local auction sales for his business, Auction Acres, and had a passion for his annual yard sales.
Evans was known for supporting and taking care of his family.
He is survived by his children, Lora Hudson and her husband, Mark, of Selbyville and Loren Evans Jr. and his fiancée, Nikki, of Frankford; a granddaughter, Kinsley Evans; and his brothers and sisters, Bert Evans of Winston-Salem, N.C., Laura Tretheway of Rehoboth Beach, Del., Mariam Corbett of Bethany Beach, Del., and Butch Evans of Millville, Del.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173; P.O. Box 983; Selbyville, DE 19975.
Services will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.