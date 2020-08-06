Loraine Jo Freer Keck, 73, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born Feb. 5, 1947, in Port Allegany, Pa., the daughter of Josephine and Lawrence Freer.
She was a graduate of Port Allegany Jr. Sr. High School. Keck went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in business administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh, also earning a health care administrative degree from John Hopkins University, where she worked in oncology. Keck was also a national childhood cancer advocate.
She worked for Marriott International as a regional director of sales. Keck loved the beach, watching sunrises and sunsets, collecting seashells, watching dolphins and taking long walks. She loved all animals and supported many rescues and shelters, including Brandywine Valley SPCA and Senior Paws Sanctuary of Delaware.
Keck loved her family dearly and is survived by a son, Christopher Keck and his wife, Lisa, of Port Allegany; a daughter, Michelle Keck of Wilmington, Del.; grandchildren, Brittany Keck of Bradford, Pa., Marium Pasdar of Washington, D.C., Jordan Wallace and his wife, Ashley, of Millerton, Pa., and J.C. Pasdar and wife, Christina, of Wilmington.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, Raymond Freer.
A private memorial will be held on the beach in Delaware at a later time. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.