Lora “Lorie” Slavin Stradley, 48, passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at her home in Newark, Del. She was born on April 30, 1974, and grew up in Hockessin, Del., and Bucks County, Pa.
Stradley was a 1992 graduate of Alexis I. DuPont High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University in 1996.
From her early arrival (after only seven months) to her last day, the hallmark of Stradley’s life was her loving, compassionate spirit, manifested strongly in both her personal and professional life. For more than two decades, she served as a devoted caregiver at multiple nursing homes in the greater Wilmington, Del., area, putting smiles on the faces of countless seniors. She rendered that service despite being challenged with breast cancer and bipolar disorder over the past several years. At home, she spent nine loving years with her husband, helping him grow and change in ways he never expected.
Her personal passions were her family, her constant four-legged companion, Sheila, The Beatles, and, of course, her artwork. Having been exposed to Australian aboriginal art during her junior year abroad, that unique geometric style seemed to dominate her work from that point forward.
Stradley is survived by her husband, Mike Stradley, of Newark, Del.; mother, Barbara Slavin of Ocean View, Del.; father, Robert W. Slavin, of Bethany Beach, Del..; brother, J. Scott Slavin (and Diana) of New London, Pa.; aunt, Joanne Slavin of Wilmington, Del.; uncle, Charles Slavin of Detroit, Mich.; and cherished cousins, nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at Little Creek UMC in Little Creek, Del., on Dec. 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. The church will open at 1 p.m. for visitation with the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested supporting Paws with a Cause. Streadley’s ashes will be spread by the family in private services in 2023.